* Islamist protest forces top court to close
* Court decries "psychological pressure"
* As opposition cries foul, stock market climbs
* Judges' body says will not supervise vote
By Tamim Elyan and Tom Perry
CAIRO, Dec 2 Protests by Islamists allied to
President Mohamed Mursi forced Egypt's highest court to adjourn
its work indefinitely on Sunday, intensifying a conflict between
some of the country's top judges and the head of state.
The Supreme Constitutional Court said it would not convene
until its judges could operate without "psychological and
material pressure", saying protesters had stopped the judges
from reaching the building.
Several hundred Mursi supporters had protested outside the
court through the night ahead of a session expected to examine
the legality of parliament's upper house and the assembly that
drafted a new constitution, both of them Islamist-controlled.
The cases have cast a legal shadow over Mursi's efforts to
chart a way out of a crisis ignited by a Nov. 22 decree that
temporarily expanded his powers and led to nationwide protests
against him and his Muslim Brotherhood group.
The court's decision to suspend its activities appeared
unlikely to have any immediate impact on Mursi's drive to get
the new constitution passed in a national referendum on Dec. 15.
Judges supervise voting in Egypt, and Mursi will need them
to oversee the referendum.
But in a blow to the president, an influential body
representing judges decided on Sunday not to oversee the vote,
the state news agency reported. The Judges' Club's decisions are
not binding on members, however.
Vice President Mahmoud Mekky said on Sunday he was confident
the judges would perform that role, despite calls by Mursi's
critics in the judiciary for a boycott.
Three people have been killed and hundreds wounded in
protests and counter-demonstrations over Mursi's decree.
At least 200,000 of Mursi's supporters attended a rally at
Cairo University on Saturday. His opponents are staging an
open-ended sit-in in Cairo's Tahrir Square, the cradle of the
uprising that toppled Hosni Mubarak in February 2011.
The National Salvation Front, an alliance of liberal,
leftist and socialist opposition groups, called for protests in
Tahrir Square on Tuesday against Mursi holding the referendum on
what it branded an "illegitimate constitution".
Mursi and the Muslim Brotherhood, which propelled him to
power in a June election, hope to end the crisis by pushing
through the new constitution hastily adopted by the drafting
assembly on Friday. The next day the assembly handed the text to
Mursi, who called the referendum and urged Egyptians to vote.
"The Muslim Brotherhood is determined to go ahead with its
own plans regardless of everybody else. There is no compromise
on the horizon," said Hassan Nafaa, a professor of political
science at Cairo University.
DEEP SUSPICION
Outside the Supreme Constitutional Court, Muslim Brotherhood
supporters rallied behind the referendum date. "Yes to the
constitution," said a banner held aloft by one protester. Chants
demanded the "purging of the judiciary".
The interior minister told the head of the court that the
building was accessible and that the protests were peaceful,
according a statement from the ministry.
The protest reflected the deep suspicion harboured by
Egypt's Islamists towards a court they see as a vestige of the
Mubarak era. The same court ruled in June to dissolve the Muslim
Brotherhood-led lower house of parliament.
Since then, several legal cases have challenged the
legitimacy of the upper house of parliament and the 100-member
constituent assembly that wrote the constitution.
Those against the upper house have focused on the legality
of the law by which it was elected, while the constitutional
assembly has faced a raft of court cases alleging that the way
it was picked was illegal.
Mursi believes securing approval for the new constitution in
a popular referendum will bury all arguments on the legality of
the constituent assembly, as well as controversy over the text
it worked through the night to finish on Friday.
It will also override the Nov. 22 decree that drew concern
from Western governments and a rebellion by sections of the
judiciary. The decree shielded Mursi from judicial oversight.
While the Islamists' critics, including representatives of
the Christian minority, have accused the Brotherhood of trying
to hijack the constitution, investors appear to have seen
Mursi's moves as a harbinger of stability. They were also
relieved that Saturday's mass Islamist protest went off calmly.
The main stock market index, which lost a tenth of
its value in response to Mursi's Nov. 22 decree, rallied more
than 2 percent when the market opened on Sunday.
"The events that took place through the weekend, from the
approval of the final draft of the constitution and the
president calling a referendum, gave some confidence to
investors that political stability is on track," said Mohamed
Radwan of Pharos Securities, an Egyptian brokerage.
OPPOSITION INFURIATED
But opposition parties have been infuriated by what they see
as the Brotherhood's attempt to ram through a constitution that
does not enjoy national consensus. Mursi's opponents warn of
deeper polarisation ahead.
Liberal figures, including former Arab League chief Amr
Moussa, pulled out of the constituent assembly last month, as
did Christian representatives.
The draft constitution contains Islamist-flavoured language
which opponents say could be used to whittle away human rights
and stifle criticism. It forbids blasphemy and "insults to any
person", does not explicitly uphold women's rights and demands
respect for "religion, traditions and family values".
New York-based Human Rights Watch said the draft
constitution protected some rights while undermining others.
The text limits presidents to two four-year terms, requires
parliamentary approval for their choice of prime minister, and
introduces some civilian oversight of the military - although
not enough for critics. Mubarak ruled for three decades.
Mursi described it as a constitution that fulfilled the
goals of the revolution that ended Mubarak's rule. "Let everyone
-- those who agree and those who disagree -- go to the
referendum to have their say," he said.
The Islamists are gambling that they will be able to secure
a "Yes" vote by mobilising their core support base.