(Recasts with Ramez comments)
CAIRO Oct 23 Egypt's central bank governor,
Hisham Ramez, has criticized the International Monetary Fund
over the manner in which his country was invited to the
institution's annual meeting in Washington.
Months of talks between Islamist President Mohamed Mursi's
government and the IMF failed to produce an agreement over a
$4.8 billion loan before the army toppled Mursi on July 3.
Ramez told Reuters a senior IMF official, whom he declined
to name, had invited Egypt to attend the annual meeting held
earlier this month in an "inappropriate" way.
"This prompted the Egyptian government to reject the
invitation," said Ramez.
The IMF loan is widely viewed as necessary to convince
foreign donors and investors that Egypt's economy, which has
been battered by political turmoil, is on the right track.
Earlier this month, IMF chief Christine Lagarde said the
fund was ready to work with Egypt to help stabilize the
country's economy, citing discussions that have been going on
for the past year and a half.
Ramez praised Lagarde, saying she loved Egypt like the rest
of the French.
The IMF had been negotiating the critically needed loan with
Egypt before the military removed Mursi from office.
The current army-backed Cabinet as a whole seems to be in
little rush to resume talks with the IMF about the loan, which
would require economic reform commitments that the government
might find politically risky.
Egypt has received pledges of aid from several Gulf
countries, including Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, expected to help
the most populous Arab state avoid a balance of payments crisis
and overcome fuel shortages that partly caused a wave of public
anger against Mursi.
The cash injections are keeping the economy afloat, but
analysts say the government still needs a long-term plan to
ensure financial stability.
Foreign reserves dipped to dangerously low levels in the
months before Mursi's ouster, but have begun to recover, boosted
by the billions sent by Gulf Arab allies.
(Reporting by Maggie Fick; Editing by Michael Georgy, Susan
Fenton and Peter Cooney)