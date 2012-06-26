BRIEF-Pembroke Management Ltd reports 5.48 % passive stake in DHX Media
* Pembroke Management Ltd reports 5.48 % passive stake in DHX Media Ltd as of Dec 31 ,2016 - SEC Filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2ka4TYG
WASHINGTON, June 26 The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday it stands ready to support Egypt in dealing with its "significant immediate economic challenges" in the wake of its presidential election.
"Egypt faces significant immediate economic challenges, especially the need to restart growth and address the fiscal and external imbalances," an IMF spokesperson said in a statement. "The IMF stands ready to support Egypt in dealing with these challenges and looks forward to working closely with the authorities."
The lender called the election of the Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Mursi "an important step" in the nation's transition. Brotherhood officials have said they plan to pick up from the previous government's stop-start negotiations for a $3.2 billion IMF loan. (Reporting By Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Pembroke Management Ltd reports 5.48 % passive stake in DHX Media Ltd as of Dec 31 ,2016 - SEC Filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2ka4TYG
(Adds data, quote) MEXICO CITY, Feb 3 Mexico's consumer confidence index fell to its lowest level on record in January, the government said on Friday, amid accelerating inflation and an uncertain economic outlook after Donald Trump became president of the United States. When adjusted for seasonal factors, Mexican consumer confidence slid 15.1 percentage points to 69.3 in January, the same month Trump took office threatening to scrap the North American Free Trade Agreement,
MEXICO CITY, Feb 3 Lorenzo Servitje, one of the original founders of globally successful Mexican breadmaker Bimbo, has died at 98, the company said on Friday.