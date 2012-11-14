(Adds IMF spokeswoman quote)
CAIRO Nov 14 International Monetary Fund
negotiators will extend their stay in Egypt to continue their
loan talks with the government, the Egyptian central bank and
an IMF spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
"The IMF mission will remain in Cairo for a few days to
continue constructive consultations with the Egyptian
authorities regarding the national economic program," the
central bank said in an emailed statement.
An IMF technical team has been in Cairo since Oct. 31 to
negotiate a $4.8 billion loan that Egypt asked for to shore up
finances hammered by last year's popular uprising.
"The mission has been working closely with the authorities
on their economic programme. The mission will remain in Cairo
for a few more days to continue its work and build on the good
progress already made," an IMF spokeswoman in Cairo told
Reuters.
Egypt has been drawing up an economic reform plan in part to
help convince the IMF it is serious about economic reform.
Analysts say the Fund usually requires that governments take
actual measures before signing off on loans.
(Reporting by Patrick Werr; Writing by Marwa Awad; Editing by
Ruth Pitchford and Hugh Lawson)