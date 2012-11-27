CAIRO Nov 27 The International Monetary Fund's
board will require there is no major change in economic outlook
or policy when it considers approving a $4.8 billion loan to
Egypt, an IMF spokeswoman said.
The loan deal was agreed in principle this month.
Spokeswoman Wafa Amr was responding in an emailed statement
to questions about whether President Mohamed Mursi's decree to
extend his powers would threaten the preliminary loan deal, seen
as vital to rebuilding confidence in Egypt's economy.
"Consideration of the agreement by the IMF Executive Board
will require that there is no major change in the economic
outlook and implementation plans," she said. Officials have said
the loan would be reviewed by the board on Dec. 19.