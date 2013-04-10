CAIRO, April 10 Egypt might ask the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to increase its previously requested $4.8 billion loan to cover its budget deficit, the country's planning minister said on Wednesday.

"It's very possible that we will increase the request but so far we are talking about $4.8 billion," Ashraf El-Araby told reporters during a visit to Qatar.

He also said the government had targeted a budget deficit of 9.5 percent of gross domestic product in the fiscal year ending in June.