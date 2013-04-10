* Qatar to buy $3 bn in Egyptian bonds, Libya to lend $2 bn
* Qatar says new aid unconditional, offers gas supplies
* Libya says 5-year loan interest free, to help budget
* Diplomats say Arab money no substitute for IMF deal
By Regan Doherty and Paul Taylor
DOHA/CAIRO, April 10 Arab allies Qatar and Libya
gave cash-strapped Egypt a $5 billion double boost on Wednesday
as the Arab world's most populous nation struggles to secure an
IMF loan to ease its deepening economic crisis.
Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani said
after talks with Egyptian Prime Minister Hisham Kandil that
Qatar would provide an extra $3 billion on top of some $5
billion the Gulf state has already given Cairo, and would extend
gas supplies to Egypt this summer as needed.
He told a joint news conference that Qatar, the biggest
financial backer of Egypt's Islamist-led government, "did not
ask for anything in return" for its aid.
Hours later, Egypt's state news agency MENA reported that
neighbouring Libya had signed an agreement to give Cairo a $2
billion five-year interest-free loan "to support the Egyptian
economy and the state budget and foreign currency reserves".
There was no immediate official confirmation from Libya.
Kandil said in a statement on his Facebook page that Qatar
would buy $3 billion worth of Egyptian government bonds. He
dismissed media reports that relations with Doha were strained
over a series of tax and regulatory issues affecting Qatari
banks seeking to acquire assets in Egypt.
The new financial injections will buy Egypt time as it seeks
to avert social unrest over fuel shortages and food price
increases during a long, hot summer in the run-up to
parliamentary elections expected in October.
Before the loans, foreign currency reserves had dwindled to
a low of $13.4 billion in March, less than needed to cover three
months' imports.
MENA quoted a finance ministry official as saying the Libyan
deal would strengthen Egypt's hand with the International
Monetary Fund delegation, which has been in Cairo since last
week.
But Western diplomats said it was no alternative in the
longer run to an IMF deal, which could unlock up to $15 billion
in multilateral and bilateral lending, and improve confidence
for foreign and domestic investors.
Planning Minister Ashraf al-Araby said Cairo may ask the IMF
to increase a previously requested $4.8 billion loan to help
cover an increase in its budget deficit.
An IMF would require Egypt to make politically sensitive
reforms of costly fuel and food subsidies and raise some taxes.
Araby acknowledged there would be social costs to
implementing reforms required by the IMF but if Egypt did not
reach a deal with the global lender it would be forced to resort
to even stricter austerity measures.
CONFIDENCE
Qatar has already provided $5 billion in loans, grants and
deposits since Egypt's Islamist President Mohamed Mursi was
elected last June.
The government has already announced power cuts and energy
saving measures such as closing Cairo airport's two main runways
for four hours every night during the summer.
Cairo must convince the IMF that it is serious about reforms
including cuts in fuel and food subsidies and tax increases to
curb an unaffordable budget deficit and boost growth.
The government reached an initial deal with the Fund last
November and announced sales tax increases on 19 categories of
goods as well as a tax on dividends and share gains.
The accord was frozen in early December when Mursi suspended
the sales tax increases hours after they were officially
published, bending to pressure in the face of protests ignited
by political conflict over the extent of his powers.
Araby said that the government was now planning to raise
sales tax on only six items - cement, iron, telecommunications,
cigarettes, and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.
Qatar was angered by Cairo's decision to impose a 10 percent
tax on investment gains from the takeover by Qatar National Bank
of local lender National Societe Generale Bank
, making QNB effectively overpay.
An Egyptian finance ministry aide said on Monday the
government had decided to cancel the tax and would reimburse the
revenue already levied to shareholders.
Egypt's financial regulator is still holding up a proposed
joint venture between QInvest, majority owned by Qatar Islamic
Bank, and EFG Hermes, the Middle East's
biggest investment bank, which will expire if not approved by
May 3.
The deal, which would place EFG's main operations in a
company 60 percent owned by QInvest, is politically sensitive in
Egypt because both of EFG's chief executives are on trial with
the two sons of ousted President Hosni Mubarak over allegations
of illegal share dealings in relation to a 2007 transaction.
Economists said flip-flops on taxation were causing
uncertainty among investors. The sales tax increases published
in the official gazette in December have yet to be cancelled,
and it is not clear how the government plans to raise the
missing revenue.
"(This) is indeed causing a mess in the market as companies
remain legally liable for the new rates, but, practically, the
government is not collecting them," Moustafa Bassiouny, an
economist at the Signet Institute, told Reuters.
Bassiouny said Araby's latest comments on tax increases
showed how government policy was "inconsistent".
Against most analysts' expectations, Egypt's urban consumer
inflation eased to 7.6 percent in the 12 months to March, from
8.2 percent in the 12 months to February, statistics agency
CAPMAS said on Wednesday.
Analysts said inflation was unlikely to continue to ease,
however, given the depreciation of the Egyptian pound and
planned subsidy cuts, and was likely to accelerate this year.