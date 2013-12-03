(Corrects para 15 to clarify Sisi backs, not leads, government)
By Natsuko Waki and Shadi Bushra
LONDON Dec 3 Egypt has postponed any decision
on taking a $4.8 billion loan from the IMF as financial aid from
Gulf states has given Cairo some breathing space as it starts to
conduct economic reforms, Deputy Prime Minister Ziad Bahaa
El-Din said on Tuesday.
Bahaa El-Din said Egypt has so far received around $8
billion of a $12 billion aid package from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait
and the United Arab Emirates promised in July, days after the
army toppled Islamist President Mohamed Mursi.
The International Monetary Fund and Egypt have sporadically
discussed a possible loan worth up to $4.8 billion to help the
ailing economy since a 2011 uprising that toppled president
Hosni Mubarak drove away tourists and foreign investors, two
main sources of foreign currency.
Any IMF deal, however, would require economic reform
commitments that the government might find politically risky.
"We have postponed that (IMF) decision for the time being.
We are not under the extreme stress that the previous government
found itself in," Bahaa El-Din told a conference in London.
"The assistance that we have from abroad ... This is money
that has come at the right time to give us the breathing space
to begin to implement those decisions at the pace and in
conditions that are much more favorable than when you are
pressed to have to sign an agreement today or tomorrow."
Bahaa El-Din said Egypt was expecting to receive $1 billion
in aid from Kuwait but did not say when the cash could arrive.
Some $3 billion out of total $5 billion aid from the UAE
will be channelled through infrastructure and utility projects.
He said Egypt is negotiating for more aid from the Gulf
which has so far given the country cash transfers and oil
shipments. On top of $8 billion, Egypt's central bank has
received deposits from the Gulf to improve liquidity.
"Now we all understand and appreciate that this is not a
sustainable situation, we are not going to rely every year on
getting this kind of money," Bahaa El-Din said.
"But it also comes to fill the gap that I have to assume is
also non-recurrent."
The minister told Reuters later that he has also signed a
$610 million aid package in total from the World Bank to help
build a power plant and develop sewage.
A central bank official told Reuters on Tuesday that Egypt
returned $500 million to Qatar on Dec. 2 after Qatar refused to
renew the deposit it had made with the central bank.
Qatar was one of the few Arab states to support Egypt during
President Mohamed Mursi's year in office but ties have
deteriorated since July.
About a dozen Egyptians who oppose the interim government
backed by army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi protested
outside the Egyptian Cultural Office in central London where the
briefing was held.
After the briefing, they shouted "shame on you" to the
participants, carrying banners that said "Sisi is a murderer" or
a symbol adopted by Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood supporters after
July.
RELAXING CONTROLS
Bahaa El-Din also said the government was in favour of
relaxing capital controls imposed after the 2011 uprising.
Capital controls help stabilise the currency but deter foreign
investment Egypt badly needs.
"Capital controls are not something a country likes to
implement. It was imposed under very exceptional circumstances,"
he said.
"It's a function of where we are ... But you have the
assurance of this government those capital controls will be
relaxed as soon as possible. Some relaxations will be introduced
by early next year."
The central bank has limited Egyptians from transferring
more than a cumulative $100,000 out of the country since the
2011 uprising unless they can demonstrate a pressing need for
the funds. Many wealthier Egyptians have reached their limit and
are no longer able to send funds abroad.
Depositors at banks can only withdraw a maximum of $10,000
in foreign currency per day under central bank rules, but in
practice many banks restrict such withdrawals to much less and
demand documents proving why the client needs the funds.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)