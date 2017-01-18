(Recasts, writes through)
CAIRO Jan 18 Egypt is on track to receive the
second tranche of a $12 billion three-year loan from the
International Monetary Fund pending a visit in the end of
February to review progress on its economic reform programme,
the Fund said on Wednesday.
The IMF originally approved the loan, intended to jumpstart
an economy battered by years of turmoil that has driven away
investors and tourists, key sources of hard currency, in
November when it released the first $2.75 billion instalment.
"Although (economic indicators) for December have not been
published yet, early indications are that the benchmarks for the
next tranche of the loan are likely to be met," IMF Mission
Chief for Egypt Chris Jarvis said at a news conference.
The deal came into effect days after the central bank took
the dramatic step of letting the pound float freely in currency
markets. But the details of the agreement and the government's
reform timetable were not immediately released in full,
prompting questions from economists about how the markets were
expected to track the government's progress.
Egypt will scrap its remaining caps on transfers and
deposits of foreign currency by the end of June and overhaul its
oil sector, the IMF staff report from November, released on
Wednesday, showed.
Some of the toughest measures, including floating the
currency and introducing a value-added tax, have already been
implemented.
Egypt's pound has more than halved in value against the
dollar since the float, trading at almost 19 pounds to the
dollar on Wednesday.
"The exchange rate is more depreciated than we expected
given the fundamentals," Jarvis said.
The programme sets out a raft of other measures including an
end to energy subsidies, reforms to public enterprises and an
overhaul of monetary policy that Egypt will make over the next
three years to restore economic stability and long-term growth.
"The restoration of macroeconomic stability will allow Egypt
to put the economic turbulence of the post-revolution period
behind it," the IMF said in its report.
A worsening dollar shortage crippled imports, while the
government faced a ballooning public debt, partly due to huge
subsidy costs and poor tax collection.
According to the 72-page report, the government has pledged
to maintain a flexible exchange rate, intervening only
occasionally to prevent excessive short-term volatility.
It has also promised to scrap by June a $50,000 cap on
non-priority imports and a $100,000 cap on individuals'
transfers abroad while rebuilding its dwindling foreign
reserves.
Instead of managing the exchange rate, the central bank will
target prices, with inflation forecast to reach 19 percent in
the current fiscal year due to the currency flotation, subsidy
cuts and the introduction of VAT.
The plan envisages inflation falling to 7 percent by the end
of the programme, with the central bank tightening monetary
policy using interest rates and other tools.
Jarvis said the Fund expects inflation to begin dropping
sharply by the second quarter of this year.
But planned austerity measures carry enormous political
risks for President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who promised to
restore stability and prosperity when he seized power in
mid-2013.
While no protests have materialised, inflation has soared to
over 20 percent and ordinary people say they are finding it
harder to make ends meet.
In its report, the IMF acknowledged the risk that the
government could cave in to political pressure to slow down
painful changes.
"The risks to the programme mainly arise from the
difficulties inherent in implementing a strong and wide-ranging
reform programme," the IMF said.
"Failure to tighten monetary policy sufficiently could lead
to exchange rate and inflationary pressures and loss of
reserves. Structural reforms are vulnerable to opposition by
vested interests. There is a risk that regional conflicts could
intensify and domestic security conditions deteriorate."
OIL SECTOR REFORMS
The deal also commits Egypt to longer-term structural
reforms and new insolvency, industrial licensing and other laws
aimed at cutting government bureaucracy and encouraging
private-sector investment.
Among the boldest moves is a plan to reform the oil sector
in general and state oil firm EGPC in particular. Egypt will
develop that plan by the end of March.
EGPC will also repay nearly $3.6 billion of arrears to
international oil firms and seek not to accumulate new arrears.
On the fiscal front, the government has promised to
eliminate gasoline and diesel subsidies in 2018/19 and will
publish quarterly reports on inflation and monetary policy as
well as financial stability to give investors more visibility.
"We believe that the policies described ... are adequate to
achieve the objectives of our programme over the medium term,"
reads the government's letter of intent published with the IMF
staff report.
The government's measures are expected to reduce its debt
from about 95 percent of GDP in 2015/16 to about 86 percent by
2018/19 and 78 percent in 2020/21, the report suggests.
GDP growth is expected to remain stable at about 4 percent
this fiscal year as high interest rates, government austerity
and inflation dampen business. Growth is seen rising to 5-6
percent in the medium term, the report says.
The IMF's $12 billion loan is part of a wider financing
package for Egypt, which is estimated to need $35 billion over
three years. The IMF said the programme was fully financed for
the first year but additional financing was needed for the next
two years.
It confirmed that China, the United Arab Emirates, Germany,
Britain, France and Japan had all contributed in various forms.
Saudi Arabia, once among Egypt's closest backers, was not
named, however. Differences over regional politics have soured
relations between the two countries in recent months,
culminating in the suspension of Saudi oil aid to Egypt last
year.
