CAIRO Nov 4 The International Monetary Fund
wrapped up a mission to Egypt saying the country faced economic
challenges but gave no word on whether the interim government
had made a fresh request for IMF funds, it said in a statement
on Thursday.
Egypt's Finance Minister Hazem el-Beblawi has said Egypt was
open to IMF funding but had not made any formal request for aid
since turning down a financing package in June.
Egypt turned down more than $3 billion from the IMF in June,
a decision widely believed to be due to opposition from the
army, which is currently in charge of the interim government and
which has been wary of building up debts.
The IMF mission, which visited Cairo from Oct. 26 to Nov. 3
to take stock of recent economic developments and assess
financing needs, said there were challenges.
"Egypt's medium-term economic potential is promising.
However, maintaining macroeconomic stability and social cohesion
amidst modest short-term growth prospects and a weakening
external environment remains challenging," the mission said in a
statement.
It said it welcomed the authorities' efforts to implement a
home-grown strategy for growth and job creation, adding the IMF
"looked forward to continuing to engage" with the Egyptian
authorities.
Egypt's economy suffered after an uprising that unseated
Hosni Mubarak in February as tourism and investment were hit and
it continues to be affected by uncertainty about the shape of a
future government.
The country's foreign reserves slid by $1.93 billion last
month, their worst drop since April, as investors dumped more
treasury bills and other assets because of uncertainty over the
political transition to civilian rule.
Beblawi had said Egypt would need to seek external help to
fund its budget, which has grown as a result of the uprising
after the government accepted demands for pay rises from public
sector workers and agreed to higher subsidies on some goods.
The government forecasts a budget deficit of 8.6 percent of
GDP in 2011/12 but economists say that figure is optimistic.
A Reuters poll in September forecast Egypt's economy would
grow by just 1.3 percent this financial year ending June 2012
and 3.6 percent in the following year. That is well short of the
6 percent plus growth that economists say Egypt needs to start
creating enough jobs for its expanding population of 80 million.
(Writing by Marwa Awad; Editing by Susan Fenton)