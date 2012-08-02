Bitcoin hits record high above $1,200 on talk of ETF approval
* Graphic: bitcoin price and percentage daily moves http://reut.rs/2lR1Mqk
CAIRO Aug 2 Egypt's new Prime Minister Hisham Kandil will hold a meeting with members of his government on Saturday to discuss the next steps on seeking an International Monetary Fund loan, Kandil said.
An IMF deal would help Egypt stave off a budget and balance of payments crisis and add credibility to economic reforms needed to restore the confidence of investors who fled the country after a popular uprising last year.
"We will have a meeting on Saturday headed by me to look into our next steps," Kandil told reporters in Cairo on Thursday. (Reporting by Tamim Elyan; Writing by Tom Pfeiffer)
* Graphic: bitcoin price and percentage daily moves http://reut.rs/2lR1Mqk
LONDON, Feb 24 The chief executive of Peugeot said it was not in his nature to close car plants as he discussed the potential takeover of GM's British brand Vauxhall, the head of the country's biggest union told reporters on Friday.
LONDON, Feb 24 Investment consultants Mercer , Aon Hewitt and Willis Towers Watson said they had banded together to propose market changes that help them avoid a competition review by Britain's regulator, but released no details.