CAIRO Aug 2 Egypt's new Prime Minister Hisham Kandil will hold a meeting with members of his government on Saturday to discuss the next steps on seeking an International Monetary Fund loan, Kandil said.

An IMF deal would help Egypt stave off a budget and balance of payments crisis and add credibility to economic reforms needed to restore the confidence of investors who fled the country after a popular uprising last year.

"We will have a meeting on Saturday headed by me to look into our next steps," Kandil told reporters in Cairo on Thursday. (Reporting by Tamim Elyan; Writing by Tom Pfeiffer)