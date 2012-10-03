CAIRO Oct 3 Egypt's prime minister said on Wednesday that an International Monetary Fund team will come to Cairo in the last week of October to resume negotiations on a loan sought by Egypt.

Egypt has been negotiating a $4.8 billion loan from the fund, but has indicated it may seek to increase that amount.

An Egyptian delegation will hold talks with the fund during the annual IMF and World Bank conference in Tokyo on Oct. 9-14 to prepare for the Cairo visit, Prime Minister Hisham Kandil said at his weekly news conference.