BRIEF-Rapier Gold announces private placement for aggregate proceeds of up to $2.5 mln
* Rapier Gold Inc announces private placement to continue exploration programs at pen gold project
CAIRO Oct 3 Egypt's prime minister said on Wednesday that an International Monetary Fund team will come to Cairo in the last week of October to resume negotiations on a loan sought by Egypt.
Egypt has been negotiating a $4.8 billion loan from the fund, but has indicated it may seek to increase that amount.
An Egyptian delegation will hold talks with the fund during the annual IMF and World Bank conference in Tokyo on Oct. 9-14 to prepare for the Cairo visit, Prime Minister Hisham Kandil said at his weekly news conference.
* Funds responding to FCA interim review of sector (Recasts, adds Investment Association response)
* Uk junior transport minister hayes says he will go to germany next month to meet german counterpart to request detailed technical information regarding volkswagen diesel emissions