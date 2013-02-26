CAIRO Feb 26 Egypt plans to send a revised economic reform plan to parliament within two days and to the International Monetary Fund immediately after that, Finance Minister Al-Mursi Hegazy said on Tuesday.

"As soon as the laws are sent to parliament, they will be sent (to the IMF)," he told reporters.

Asked when Egypt planned to invite an IMF delegation to resume talks on a $4.8 billion loan, Hegazy said: "I think within 10 days to two weeks."