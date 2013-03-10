By Asma Alsharif
CAIRO, March 10 Egypt does not need bridging
financing as offered by the International Monetary Fund to some
countries but rather broad structural measures to tackle its
budget deficit, Planning Minister Ashraf al-Araby said on
Sunday.
With its dollar reserves falling to critically low levels
and deficit soaring, the government says it wants to reopen
stalled negotiations for a $4.8 billion loan from the IMF.
"The cure for the budget deficit needs broad structural
measures and the help we are requesting from the IMF is not
quick fixes," al-Araby told a news conference.
With Egypt in political turmoil, some analysts have
suggested the IMF could offer bridging financing until after
parliamentary elections are held, pending negotiations on a full
deal.
Al-Araby played down such an idea. "It is not suggested for
us to obtain a bridging loan," he said. "This is offered by the
IMF in its negotiations with many countries. In our case, we do
not need bridging loans."
He did not say explicitly whether the IMF had offered Egypt
short term funding.
Last month President Mohamed Mursi called the elections to
be held between April and June, but a court later cancelled his
decree, throwing the electoral process into confusion. Analysts
have said the IMF may be reluctant to offer even short-term
financing during the current chaos.