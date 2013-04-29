* Lawmakers criticise government for vague tax bill
* Latest blow to much needed IMF loan
CAIRO, April 29 Egypt's parliament halted its
reading of a new income tax law on Monday, saying the government
had not shown who would be affected by the measure that is
needed to secure a badly needed $4.8 billion IMF loan.
Lawmakers criticised the government's competence in drafting
the legislation, adding to uncertainties about the IMF deal just
days after a deputy finance minister who was a key negotiator
with the International Monetary Fund resigned.
Speaker of the upper house of parliament Ahmed Fahmy
appeared visibly frustrated as he announced that the chamber
would halt what had been scheduled as its final reading of the
law because it did not have the necessary government data.
"What finance ministry or tax authority does not know how to
calculate the income bracket or who benefits and who is harmed?
This is not worthy of the council," Fahmy said, as members
clapped their support.
Fahmy said that debate was suspended "until the government
provides correct data, otherwise this government can go wherever
it wants to go."
In addition to cutting fuel subsidies and raising sales
taxes, Egypt has said it will rein in its soaring budget deficit
with measures including tax changes targeting the wealthy.
Two weeks of talks in Cairo between Egyptian officials and
an IMF team earlier this month failed to produce an agreement.
Diplomats told Reuters at the time that President Mohamed
Mursi had yet to endorse required tax increases and subsidy cuts
that prompted him to halt implementation of an earlier IMF deal
in December.
Cairo has said it hopes to get an IMF deal by next month.