DUBAI, April 2 The International Monetary Fund
could conceivably change the size of the $4.8 billion loan which
it is negotiating with Egypt, depending on the country's needs,
a senior IMF official said on Tuesday.
"The size may vary, it's a question of needs and what's
required," Masood Ahmed, director of the IMF's Middle East and
Central Asia department, told reporters in response to a
question.
He was speaking at a meeting of Arab finance ministers and
central bank governors in Dubai.
An IMF delegation is to arrive in Egypt on Wednesday for
talks with the government on the $4.8 billion loan. Ahmed said
the talks would include reviewing Egypt's financing needs; an
initial agreement on the loan was reached last November but then
suspended because of political unrest in Egypt.