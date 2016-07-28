UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
CAIRO, July 28 Egypt must repay each tranche of any loan it receives from the International Monetary Fund over five years, including a grace period of three and a quarter years, deputy finance minister Ahmed Kojak said on Thursday.
"Each tranche we receive must be repaid over five years, including a three and a quarter year grace period," Kojak said.
Egypt announced on Tuesday it was in the final stages of negotiations with the IMF for $4 billion a year over three years and also expects to issue eurobonds worth $2 billion to $3 billion in September or October. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; writing by Asma Alsharif, editing by Lin Noueihed)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts