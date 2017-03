CAIRO, April 4 Egypt's planning minister Ashraf al-Araby said on Thursday the government will reach a final agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over a $4.8 billion loan within two weeks, the state news agency MENA reported.

Araby also said that Egypt has not requested an increase in the amount of the loan. An IMF delegation arrived in Egypt on Wednesday and is expected to stay until April 15.