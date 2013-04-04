* $4.8 billion loan needed to bolster economy in crisis
* Planning minister says no request for larger loan
* Foreign reserves dip to $13.4 billion at end-March
CAIRO, April 4 Egypt's planning minister said on
Thursday the government expects to reach a final agreement with
the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on a $4.8 billion loan
within two weeks, the state news agency MENA reported.
Ashraf al-Araby also said that Cairo had not requested an
increase in the amount of the loan, needed to avert a deepening
economic crisis.
An IMF delegation resumed long-delayed negotiations with
Egypt on Wednesday and government officials have said the team
is expected to stay until April 15.
The IMF has set no timeline for a deal and some private
economists are sceptical that an agreement can be reached before
parliamentary elections later this year because of the need to
implement unpopular tax rises and subsidy cuts.
After two years of political upheaval, foreign currency
reserves have fallen to critically low levels, limiting Egypt's
ability to buy wheat, of which it is the world's biggest
importer, and fuel.
Foreign reserves dipped further to $13.4 billion at
end-March, the central bank reported, down from $13.5 billion a
month earlier, equivalent to less than three months' imports.
Cairo must convince the global lender it is serious about
reforms aimed at boosting growth and curbing an unaffordable
budget deficit. That implies tax hikes and politically risky
cuts in state subsidies for fuel and food, including bread.
The government reached a preliminary agreement with the IMF
on the loan last November but went back on implementing the
economic conditions in December amid political unrest over the
extent of President Mohamed Mursi's powers.
In a statement coinciding with the IMF team's visit, Oil
Minister Osama Kamel said the government aims to phase out
subsidies for bread, other basic foodstuffs and oil within three
to five years.
"We are considering starting to increase salaries and
decrease subsidies until we manage to completely eliminate
subsidies in three to five years," Kamal said in an interview
with state-run Al-Ahram newspaper.
Just before the visit, the government announced an increase
in the price of subsidised cooking gas. But it has postponed
plans to ration subsidised fuel using smart cards until July 1
and some reports say that date may be pushed back further.
The Egyptian pound has lost nearly one-tenth of its value
against the dollar on the official market this year and has
fallen more sharply on the black market in the last few days due
to dwindling supplies of the U.S. currency.
The dollar is now worth 17 percent more in unofficial
trading than the official rate, said Mohamed Radwan, director of
international sales at Pharos Securities.
The Cairo bourse fell to a 2013 low on Wednesday as foreign
investors sold stocks on fears that Egypt's currency would be
further devalued. The stock market index recovered
slightly on Thursday.