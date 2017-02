WASHINGTON, July 28 The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday that the size of Egypt's financing program will be determined by a two-week IMF mission to Cairo starting this weekend.

"The scale of IMF financing will depend on the mission team's assessment during the visit of the financing needs and the strength of the authority's reform program," Fund spokesman William Murray told a regular biweekly news briefing.

