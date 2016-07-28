(Adds details on Egypt borrowing capacity, Ukraine, Zimbabwe)
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, July 28 The International Monetary
Fund said on Thursday that the size of Egypt's financing program
will be determined by a two-week IMF mission to Cairo starting
this weekend.
IMF spokesman William Murray declined to confirm the
Egyptian finance ministry's estimate of a $12 billion loan
program spread over three years after it requested IMF support
earlier this week.
"The scale of IMF financing will depend on the mission
team's assessment during the visit of the financing needs and
the strength of the authority's reform program," Murray told a
regular biweekly news briefing.
He noted that Egypt's quota, or shares in the Fund, are
about 2.08 billion Special Drawing Rights - the IMF's unit of
account - or about $2.9 billion at current exchange rates.
Under normal access to IMF programs, member countries can
borrow up to 145 percent of their quota for any 12-month period.
That would be about $4.2 billion based on Egypt's quota level.
Countries with normal access can borrow 435 percent of their
quotas over the life of the program, which would total about
$12.6 billion in Egypt's case.
Regarding Ukraine, Murray said the Fund's executive board
would not vote on a release of the next portion of the country's
$17.5 billion until at least mid-August, after the board returns
from a two-week break. The Fund earlier had said that a review
on unlocking the next $1.7 billion tranche was nearing
completion and it could be considered in July.
Murray added that there was no change in the IMF's
engagement with Zimbabwe that would allow for negotiations on a
support program to begin. Zimbabwe must first clear its arrears
with the institution, Murray said, adding that he had no details
of any concrete actions by Zimbabwe to do so.
(Reporting by David Lawder Editing by W Simon and Dan Grebler)