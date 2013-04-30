CAIRO, April 30 Egypt's Finance Minister appointed his economic adviser Abdallah Shehata to manage negotiations with the International Monetary Fund, days after former negotiator Hany Kadry Dimian resigned, state news agency MENA said on Tuesday.

Dimian had been the point man in Egypt's protracted and so far fruitless negotiations to obtain a $4.8 billion loan needed to help combat an economic crisis.

Shehata is a member of the Muslim Brotherhood's Freedom and Justice Party (FJP).