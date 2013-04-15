CAIRO, April 16 Negotiations between Egypt and
an International Monetary Fund mission ended without agreement
on a proposed $4.8 billion euro loan to help tackle a severe
economic crisis, but an IMF statement cited progress and said
talks would continue.
"The mission made progress in the discussions with the
Egyptian authorities on their economic programme and possible
financial support from the IMF," a statement issued early on
Tuesday after 12 days of taks in Cairo.
"Discussions with the authorities will continue with the
objective of reaching agreement on a possible standby
arrangement in support of Egypt."
It was the second time in four months that the process had
stalled. A provisional IMF agreement reached in November was
suspended by Egypt the following month amid political protests
over the extent of President Mohamed Mursi's powers.