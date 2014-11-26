* Economic reforms producing "turnaround" in Egypt
* External financing needed through the medium term
CAIRO Nov 26 Egyptian economic reforms have
begun to turn the economy around after years of turmoil but the
government must allow greater exchange rate flexibility to boost
growth more, the International Monetary Fund said.
The IMF concluded on Tuesday its first mission to assess
Egypt's financial and economic affairs since 2010, before a
popular uprising that toppled Hosni Mubarak and ushered in a
period of political turbulence.
The government asked for the consultations in the hopes that
a positive report would boost Egypt's image ahead of an
international investors conference due in March.
The IMF praised Egypt's tax, regulatory, monetary and
subsidy reforms and forecast economic growth of 3.8 percent in
fiscal 2014-15, in line with government predictions.
But it expressed concern about Egypt's exchange rate, which
has been kept within a tight range since the beginning of June,
after the bank allowed the pound to weaken in May.
"A more flexible exchange rate policy focused on achieving a
market-clearing rate and avoiding real appreciation would
improve the availability of foreign exchange, strengthen
competitiveness, support exports and tourism, and attract
foreign direct investment," the head of the IMF's mission, Chris
Jarvis, said in a statement.
The rates at which banks are allowed to trade dollars are
determined by the results of central bank sales, giving
the bank effective control over official exchange rates.
The government's control of currency rates has contributed
to a flourishing black market in the Egyptian pound, which was
volatile last week due to a surge in commercial demand for
dollars and concerns over Cairo's plans to repay a $2.5 billion
Qatari deposit.
Qatar was a key financier for Egypt after Mubarak was
toppled, but the government under President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi
has turned to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates,
which have provided $10.6 billion in the past year in grants and
petroleum products.
The IMF said Egypt would continue to need external aid.
"The authorities have already begun to take the action
needed... Policies implemented so far, along with a return of
confidence, are starting to produce a turnaround in economic
activity and investment," Jarvis said.
"The authorities are also seeking to improve Egypt's
external position, though additional external financing will
still be needed through the medium term."
(Reporting By Shadi Bushra; Editing by Hugh Lawson)