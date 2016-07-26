(Quotes from the statement and comments from analysts)
CAIRO, July 26 Egypt said on Tuesday it was
close to agreeing an International Monetary Fund (IMF) lending
programme to ease its funding gap and restore market stability
and was seeking to secure $7 billion annually over three years.
Prime Minister Sherif Ismail ordered the central bank
governor and minister of finance to complete negotiations for
the programme with an IMF team that will visit Egypt in the next
few days, the cabinet said in a statement.
There was no immediate comment from the IMF. The cabinet
statement, after a five-hour meeting, was the first official
confirmation that talks with the IMF were under way. The
statement said talks had been ongoing for three months.
"The prime minister stressed the need to cooperate with the
IMF through the support program to enhance international
confidence in the economy and attract foreign investment, and
therefore achieve monetary and financial stability... targeting
$7 billion annually to fund the program over three years," the
cabinet statement said.
Economists welcomed the news, which came after a turbulent
few weeks for Egypt's currency, which has plummeted to new lows
on the black market as confusion mounted over the direction of
monetary policy.
"It's great. Finally," said Hany Genena, head of research at
Beltone. "Confidence will be restored in the government and
central bank. Secondly, we will see flotation of the pound, if
not tomorrow, next week, the week after."
Genena said he expected the Cairo stock market to surge
after the news and for the currency to strengthen on the black
market. The black market had already strengthened slightly from
lows near 13 to the dollar on Monday.
Two black market traders contacted by Reuters said they were
selling dollars at about 12.80 to 12.85 pounds after the IMF
deal was announced.
"I think the stock index will hit 8,000 in the next couple
of days," Genena added. The benchmark EGX30 closed up 0.3
percent at 7,540 points on Tuesday.
Egypt's economy has been struggling since a mass uprising in
2011 ushered in political instability that drove away tourists
and foreign investors, both major earners of foreign currency.
Reserves have halved to about $17.5 billion since then.
The dollar shortage has forced Egypt to introduce capital
controls that have hit trade and growth, while the value of the
Egyptian pound has plummeted on the black market in recent weeks
as expectations of a second devaluation this year mount.
The government has pushed ahead with its existing reform
programme, including plans for value added tax (VAT) and subsidy
cuts that were put on hold when global oil prices dropped.
A VAT bill is in its final stages of preparation but has
faced resistance in parliament due to concerns over inflation,
which has touched seven-year highs since the currency was
devalued by 13 percent in March.
Egypt's ambitious home-grown fiscal reform programme formed
the basis of a $3 billion three-year loan deal with the World
Bank that was signed in December. But the cash has yet to be
disbursed since the World Bank is waiting for parliament to
ratify economic reforms including VAT.
A cabinet minister told Reuters last month that Egypt had
started negotiations with the IMF and that the central bank was
leading the talks.
A statement released by Capital Economics, an independent
economic research company, also welcomed the news.
"If approved, this would help to plug Egypt's external
financing requirement and improve the economy's growth
prospects," it said. "This would make a sizeable dent in Egypt's
gross external financing requirement, which we estimate to be
around $25bn over the coming year."
(Reporting by Amina Ismail and Lin Noueihed; Writing by Lin
Noueihed; Editing by Tom Heneghan)