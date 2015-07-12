UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
CAIRO, July 12 Egypt will not issue new tenders to import cooking oil, meat, frozen chicken or fruits and vegetables, the supplies ministry spokesman said on Sunday.
Mahmoud Diab told Reuters by telephone that the government would begin importing these goods through direct order agreements in order to cut out middlemen and reduce costs. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Michael Georgy and Mark Potter)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources