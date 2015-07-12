CAIRO, July 12 Egypt will not issue new tenders to import cooking oil, meat, frozen chicken or fruits and vegetables, the supplies ministry spokesman said on Sunday.

Mahmoud Diab told Reuters by telephone that the government would begin importing these goods through direct order agreements in order to cut out middlemen and reduce costs. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Michael Georgy and Mark Potter)