CAIRO Jan 14 Egypt aims to reduce its import
bill by 25 percent in 2016 compared to the previous year after
the central bank imposed sweeping new import controls last
month, its governor told Reuters.
The country plugged major loopholes that had long allowed
some importers to dodge customs tariffs, robbing the government
of revenues and making it harder for local producers to compete.
"We are aiming to reduce imports by $20 billion in 2016,
down from $80 billion in 2015," Central Bank Governor Tarek Amer
told Reuters late on Wednesday.
Amer said the import controls aimed to "boost local
production and regulate monetary chaos to stabilise prices and
inflation levels."
Egypt's trade deficit reached about $10 billion in the first
quarter of the 2015-16 fiscal year, which began in July.
The new control measures aimed at curbing the demand for
dollars, in short supply since the 2011 uprising drove away
tourists and foreign investors -- key earners of hard currency.
However, importers have complained that the measures are too
restrictive and will make it harder for merchants to do
business, possibly affecting growth.
Egypt, which relies heavily on imports, has taken a series
of measures in recent months to tackle a shortfall in hard
currency needed to finance its purchases.
The central bank has rationed dollars, giving priority to
the import of essential goods over luxuries.
To prevent importers from sourcing their dollar needs on the
black market, the central bank has limited the amount of dollars
companies are allowed to deposit in banks to $50,000 a month,
making it harder for importers to open letters of credit and
clear cargoes.
