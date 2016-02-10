GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks pressured, safe assets up on rising geopolitical risks
* Tighter French vote gives investors Brexit, Trump win flashbacks
CAIRO Feb 10 Egypt's annual core inflation increased to 7.73 in January from 7.23 percent in December, the central bank said on Wednesday.
Egypt has taken several measures in recent months to combat inflation. The central bank raised interest rates in December and the government has said it would control the prices of certain essential goods. (Reporting by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Toby Chopra)
* Tighter French vote gives investors Brexit, Trump win flashbacks
* Concerns about N. Korea, Syria offset Fed rate hike expectations