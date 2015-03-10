CAIRO, March 10 Egypt's urban consumer inflation rose to 10.6 percent in February from 9.7 percent in January, the official statistics agency CAPMAS said on Tuesday.

Inflation spiked in Egypt after the government slashed energy subsidies in July 2014. It peaked at 11.8 percent in October. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Miral Fahmy)