CAIRO Aug 10 Egypt's annual urban consumer inflation jumped to 10.6 percent in July compared with 8.2 percent in June, the official statistics agency CAPMAS said on Sunday.

Annual inflation reached its highest rate in nearly four years in November but has been falling back since then. Analysts expect it to rise again after the government introduced a fuel price increase in July. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Robert Birsel)