CAIRO, Sept 1 Egypt revised up its annual consumer price inflation rate to 11.04 percent for July from an earlier figure of 10.61 percent, the statistics agency said on Monday.

It revised up monthly inflation to 3.51 percent from the figure of 3.11 percent published previously. Egypt's annual core consumer price inflation rate was revised up to 9.57 percent from 9.35 percent, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics said.

