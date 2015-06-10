(Corrects headline number to 13.1 percent from 13.5 percent)

CAIRO, June 10 Egypt's urban consumer inflation rose to 13.1 percent in May from 11 percent in April, the official statistics agency CAPMAS said on Wednesday.

Inflation spiked in Egypt after the government slashed energy subsidies in July 2014. It peaked at 11.8 percent in October.