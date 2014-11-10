(Adds core inflation)
CAIRO Nov 10 Egypt's annual urban consumer
inflation quickened to 11.8 percent in October from 11.1 percent
in September, the official statistics agency CAPMAS said on
Monday, while the less volatile core measure fell.
Inflation had fallen in September after a rise this summer
triggered by the government's introduction of fuel price
increases.
Mohamed Abu Basha, an economist at EFG-Hermes, said he had
predicted a smaller increase.
"It came above expectations and that's solely due to the
jump in the category of education", he said, noting that the
back-to-school period usually spurs a price hike but not the 25
percent registered by CAPMAS for October.
He said other items across the consumer basket saw mild
increases, such as 0.9 percent month-on-month for food prices.
Egypt's annual core inflation, which strips out subsidised
goods and volatile items such as fruit and vegetables, declined
to 8.47 percent in October from 9.15 percent in September, the
central bank said.
The Arab world's most populous country has been trying to
repair an economy battered by political upheaval, street
protests and militant violence since a popular uprising toppled
autocrat Hosni Mubarak in 2011.
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's government has started
implementing politically sensitive economic reforms such as
slashing energy subsidies in a bid to narrow the budget deficit
and gain the confidence of foreign investors.
