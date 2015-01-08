(Corrects alert, headline and first paragraph to 10.1 percent,
not 9.8 percent)
CAIRO Jan 8 Egypt's urban consumer inflation
rose to an annual 10.1 percent in December from 9.1 percent the
previous month, the official statistics agency CAPMAS said on
Thursday.
Inflation spiked in Egypt after the government slashed
energy subsidies in July but fell in November from a peak of
11.8 percent in October.
The central bank has kept interest rates steady after
raising them in July to counter the subsidy cuts. It is due to
make its next interest rate decision next week.
(Reporting by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Hugh Lawson)