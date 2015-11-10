(Corrects to adds dropped word 'pct' in headline)

CAIRO Nov 10 Egypt's annual urban consumer inflation rose to 9.7 percent in October from 9.2 percent in September, the official statistics agency CAPMAS said on Tuesday.

Inflation soared in Egypt after the government slashed energy subsidies in July 2014. (Reporting by Eric Knecht; writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)