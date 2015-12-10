(Adds quotes, background)
By Eric Knecht
CAIRO Dec 10 Egypt's urban consumer inflation
jumped to its highest level since June, propelled by the rising
cost of food, but recent state interventions is likely to make
the increase short-lived, analysts said.
Prices rose 11.1 percent in November, up from 9.7 percent in
October, CAPMAS said, compared with an 11.4 percent increase in
June. The core inflation rate, which excludes volatile food
items, rose to 7.44 percent from 6.26 percent in October, the
central bank said.
Since November, the government has made reining in rising
food prices a top priority, particularly as it eyes the prospect
of a currency devaluation that could make purchasing more
expensive for millions of Egyptians below the poverty line.
"Don't ever think we are ignoring rising prices," President
Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said in an early November speech promising
that the state would intervene to hold down rising prices.
Since then the government has listed commodities that would
be subject to price controls, expanded the mandate of its state
grain buyer to import an array of cheaper food, and even rolled
out army trucks to distribute subsidised meals.
"Food price rises are a political concern, and the president
has noted this," said Angus Blair, head of Signet economic
forecasting.
The rapid rollout of subsidised food outlets across the
country means that Egypt's creeping inflation has probably
reached its peak, CI Capital senior economist Hany Farahat said.
"The government initiative to flood the market in November
has not yet had a visible impact on prices, which most probably
is going to become apparent in December, so I believe this
figure should decline back to the one-digit territory," said
Farahat.
But bringing down Egypt's food prices over the long term
will require much more than subsidised government goods, said
Blair.
"You need to improve agriculture, modernise its production
massively, and also cope with population growth, which at 2.8
percent per annum is driving prices up," said Blair.
The higher inflation figures are unlikely to influence a
central bank meeting next week to set interest rates, analysts
said, noting the main priority is likely to be promoting growth.
"The main driver of inflation is food price rises, so the
response shouldn't be to raise rates. You've got to boost the
economy, so I'd be in favor of cutting rates," said Blair.
