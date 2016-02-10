CAIRO Feb 10 Egypt's annual urban consumer inflation fell to 10.1 percent in January from 11.1 percent the previous month, the country's statistics agency CAMPAS said on Wednesday.

The decrease came after the country raised interest rates by 50 basis points in December citing inflationary pressure. In November, Egypt's government said it would control prices of certain essential goods.

