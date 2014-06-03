(Recasts with resumption of internet service)

CAIRO, June 3 Full internet service returned to Egypt on Tuesday after a fire at a telecommunications cable caused disruptions throughout parts of the country, said the head of Egypt's Telecommunication's Regulatory Authority.

"Internet service has returned by 100 percent," Hesham El-Alaili, told Reuters. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk and Asma Alsharif)