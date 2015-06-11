CAIRO, June 11 The Egyptian government said on
Thursday it had approved a proposal to set up a sovereign
investment fund to support economic development through returns
on the state's assets and resources.
The fund, called Amlak, will be state-owned through the
National Investment Bank. It will act as the state's investment
arm and aim to encourage diversification and support sustainable
economic and social development, the cabinet said in a
statement.
The state "would not manage these investments directly",
according to the statement, citing the planning minister.
"The aim is to set up a highly effective investment fund
that is able to participate with financial institutions and
sovereign Arab and international funds in mega-projects", the
planning minister said.
The statement did not give details on when the fund would be
created or how much money it would manage.
A 2011 uprising that toppled Hosni Mubarak hit the country's
economy hard, discouraging investors and tourists and slashing
growth to below 2 percent in the 2010/2011 fiscal year.
Egypt's current government has since embarked on a series of
reforms and hosted a high-profile investment conference in March
where deals worth some $32 billion were signed.
Economic growth has begun to pick up and shaky state
finances are strengthening since former army chief Abdel Fattah
al-Sisi became president in 2014, overseeing the implementation
of some economic reforms while securing aid and investment from
rich Arab Gulf allies.
