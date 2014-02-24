BRIEF-Cleantech Invest increases ownership in Eagle Filters to 28 pct
* Significantly increases its ownership and starts acceleration of Eagle Filters
CAIRO Feb 24 Egypt's draft new investment law will contain provisions to prevent third parties from challenging contracts made between the government and an investor, a cabinet source said on Monday.
The clause is intended to reassure investors unnerved by previous legal challenges to such deals, some of which have resulted in companies being caught up in a legal limbo after being sold by the government.
The draft must be approved by Egypt's president before it becomes law. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Ehab Farouk; Editing by Catherine Evans)
* Says it completes acquisition of Japan-based property for 15.27 billion yen on March 16
ZURICH, March 16 Hedge fund investor Rainer-Marc Frey has built a 7.5 percent stake in Swiss derivatives specialist Leonteq, the company said on Thursday.