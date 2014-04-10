CAIRO, April 10 Egypt's cabinet approved a draft investment law on Thursday that prevents third parties from challenging contracts made between the government and an investor, two government officials said, a move that could boost the struggling economy.

Hobbled by political turmoil since a popular uprising toppled autocratic president Hosni Mubarak in 2011, Egypt badly needs foreign investors, who have been unnerved by legal challenges to deals.

