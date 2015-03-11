ABU DHABI, March 11 The chairman of the Egyptian
stock exchange expects seven or eight companies to list on the
bourse by mid-2015, he said on Wednesday.
Mohammed Omran told a securities conference in Abu Dhabi
that three large companies had already gone public in Egypt this
year. However, it wasn't immediately clear whether these three
companies were part of Omran's calculations for initial share
sales in the first half of 2015.
Orascom Construction began trading on the
bourse on Wednesday, having completed a $185 million public
offer which saw 11 percent of its shares sold as part of a dual
listing process with the Nasdaq Dubai.
