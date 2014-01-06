UPDATE 3-Chow Tai Fook Enterprises makes Australian energy play for Alinta
* First Australian energy investment by Chow Tai Fook Enterprises
CAIRO Jan 6 Egypt on Monday summoned the Iranian charge d'affaires in Cairo to protest over recent Iranian statements on Egypt, the foreign ministry said.
Iranian foreign ministry spokeswoman Marzieh Afkham had said last Saturday that her country was worried by the recent escalation in violence between Egypt's army and protesters supporting former Islamist President Mohamed Mursi.
At least 17 people were killed on Friday in clashes between the police and supporters of Mursi, who was ousted by the army in July. "The Iranian comments were an unacceptable interference in Egypt's internal affairs," Egypt's foreign ministry spokesman Badr Abdelatty told Reuters. (Reporting by Yasmine Saleh; Editing by Mike Collett-White)
* First Australian energy investment by Chow Tai Fook Enterprises
WASHINGTON, March 15 Wednesday's indictments in the United States of four people in a 2014 cyber attack on Yahoo Inc provides the clearest details yet on what some U.S. officials say is a symbiotic relationship between Moscow's security services and private Russian hackers.
TAIPEI, March 16 Taiwan stocks rose on Thursday, largely tracking regional gains after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated it won't accelerate the pace of the rate hikes and stuck to its outlook. As the Fed raised the target overnight interest rate by 25 basis points to a range of 0.75 percent to 1 percent, Asian investors sighed a breath of relief that the Fed stuck to its outlook instead for two more hikes this year and three more in 2018. As of 0144 GMT,