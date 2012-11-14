CAIRO Nov 14 Egypt's foreign ministry condemned
on Wednesday a series of Israeli strikes that killed a Hamas top
military commander in the Gaza Strip and called for an immediate
halt to the attacks.
The attacks came despite signs that Egypt had managed to
broker a truce between Israel and Palestinian militants after a
five-day surge in violence which saw more than 100 missiles
fired out of Gaza and repeated Israeli strikes on the enclave.
Islamist Hamas said Ahmed Al-Jaabari, who ran the
organisation's armed wing Izz el-Deen Al-Qassam, was killed
along with a passenger when their car was targeted by an Israeli
missile. A hospital spokesman in Gaza said so far that four were
killed and 10 people had been wounded.
"Foreign Minister Mohamed Kamel Amr condemned the series of
air strikes that Israel is currently conducting against Gaza
Strip and which led to the killing of Ahmed Al-Jaabari," said
the statement released by Egypt's foreign ministry.
"He called on Israel to stop its strikes on Gaza Strip
immediately," the statement said adding that any further
esclation from Israel "could have negative repercussions on the
security and stabiltiy of the region".
The statement said the Egyptian minister considered the
"Israeli escalation to be very dangerous".
Egypt's new Islamist President Mohamed Mursi who hails from
the FJP, the political wing of Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood group,
has since his election last June strengthened the relationship
between Egypt and Hamas, the political front of the Palestinian
Muslim Brotherhood.
The FJP issued a similar condemnation statement.
"The Freedom and Justice Party stresses its full
condemnation to the Israeli assignation operation against
Al-Qassam leader Ahmed Al-Jaabari," a FJP statement said calling
for a quick Arab and international reaction.
"Israel's return to the policy of assignation of leaders
from the Palestinian struggle groups shows that the Israeli
occupation wants to drag the region towards instability," the
FJP statement added.
"But the occupying state has to understand that the changes
the Arab region, and especially Egypt, have witnessed will not
permit that the Palestinian people be put under the hold of the
Israeli offence in the same way as the past."
Some Arab states, including Egypt, have undergone changes
that have seen a strong rise of Islamist leaders after popular
uprisings that ousted authoritarian rulers.