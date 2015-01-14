CAIRO Jan 14 Egypt is open to importing gas
from Israel, its oil minister said in state-owned media on
Wednesday, another sign that it may lean on its neighbour to
help tackle its energy troubles.
Egypt is going through its worst energy crisis in decades
and is seeking fresh sources of natural gas, which powers most
of its homes and factories, including Algeria, Russia, and
Cyprus.
But importing gas from Israel is more controversial. Popular
mistrust of the Jewish state runs high following three wars with
Egypt and its continuing occupation of Palestinian land.
Oil Minister Sharif Ismail said gas imports from Israel were
a possibility, when asked in an interview by the state-owned Al
Mussawar magazine.
"Anything can happen. Whatever achieves the best interests
of Egypt, and of the Egyptian economy and the role of Egypt in
the region... That will determine the decision to import gas
from Israel," he said.
Companies are already negotiating to bring Israeli gas to
Egypt, but any deals will hinge on approval from Cairo.
Egypt became the first Arab country to sign a peace treaty
with Israel in 1979, following three decades of intermittent
conflict since Israel's creation in 1948.
While many Egyptians still view Israel with suspicion,
relations have improved since the army toppled President Mohamed
Mursi, an Islamist, in 2013 after mass protests against his
rule.
The two countries also have a shared interest in containing
the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, which controls the Gaza
Strip, and maintaining stability in the Sinai Peninsula where
security has deteriorated since Mursi's ouster.
Egypt, which once exported gas to Israel and elsewhere, has
become a net energy importer over the last few years.
The government has attempted to improve the energy landscape
by slashing subsidies, paying down its debt to foreign energy
firms, and negotiating import agreements.
The operators of Israel's offshore Tamar gas field said they
had plans to build a pipeline to Egypt's liquefied natural gas
(LNG) plant in the north-eastern port of Damietta, run by a
joint venture of Spain's Gas Natural and Italy's Eni
.
Israel's Delek Drilling, one of the operating
partners, said in November that if an agreement is signed, gas
supplies to Egypt could start flowing in 2017.
(Reporting By Ehab Farouk; Writing By Shadi Bushra; Editing by
Michael Georgy and Sam Wilkin)