SYDNEY Jan 2 The lawyer for jailed Al Jazeera
journalist Peter Greste has formally applied to the Egyptian
government for the Australian's deportation, his family said on
Friday, after Egypt's highest court ordered a retrial for Greste
and two colleagues.
Greste, Canadian-Egyptian Mohamed Fahmy and Egyptian
national Baher Mohamed were sentenced a year ago to seven to 10
years on charges including spreading lies to helping a
"terrorist organisation" - a reference to the outlawed Muslim
Brotherhood.
The High Court in Cairo ordered the retrial on Thursday on
the grounds of procedural flaws in the trial, defence lawyers
said on Thursday.
The original trial had been condemned by human rights groups
and Western governments and prompted the United Nations to
question Egypt's judicial independence.
The reporters' imprisonment has been a thorny issue for
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi as he seeks to prove his
commitment to democratic reforms.
"Now that Peter is essentially an innocent man, he's not
convicted any more, it does allow for some room to move and for
him (Sisi) to step in ... and deport him," Greste's brother
Andrew told reporters in Brisbane.
Defence attorneys said earlier in Cairo that new proceedings
could begin within a month.
Despite the widespread criticism of the case, Sisi has cited
the independence of the judiciary. However, he said in November
he would have preferred to have deported Greste had he been in
power when the journalists were arrested in December 2013.
Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said the law in
Egypt had change since Greste and his colleagues were arrested.
"There are more avenues, more options for Peter Greste, his
family and his legal team to pursue," she said.
Andrew Greste said the family was hopeful but said new laws
had not yet been tested.
"It's a new decree and there's very little understood about
it, there's very little regulation, there's no precedent," he
said. "I'd like to think the decree was enacted to be used."
The journalists have maintained they were simply reporting
the news. Qatar-based Al Jazeera reiterated that position on
Thursday.
Andrew Greste said the family had not yet spoken to his
brother, who did not appear in court on Thursday. Peter Greste
remains in Cairo's tough Tora prison, where the three men have
been held for more than a year.
