SYDNEY/CAIRO Jan 2 Two of three Al Jazeera
journalists jailed in Egypt have applied to be deported under a
new law after the country's highest court ordered their retrial
but did not free them as their families had hoped.
Australian Peter Greste, Canadian-Egyptian Mohamed Fahmy and
Egyptian Baher Mohamed were sentenced in June to seven to 10
years in jail for spreading lies to help a "terrorist
organisation" - a reference to Egypt's outlawed Muslim
Brotherhood.
Egypt's High Court ordered their retrial on Thursday citing
procedural flaws in the original trial, which was condemned by
human rights groups and Western governments.
The reporters' imprisonment is a thorny issue for Egyptian
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi as he seeks to prove his
commitment to reform, having ousted his Islamist predecessor in
July 2013 and cracked down on the Brotherhood.
Their families say they are paying the price for a
deterioration in ties between Qatar, which owns Al Jazeera, and
Egypt following the Brotherhood's expulsion from power.
Doha supported the Brotherhood during its year in power but
a recent Saudi push to heal the rift had raised expectations the
reporters would be freed.
The new law passed in November allows for foreign convicts
or suspects to be transferred to their country to serve their
sentences or to be tried there. It was not clear how it might be
applied in the Al Jazeera case since there are no precedents.
Greste's lawyer Mostafa Nagy told Reuters in Cairo he had
presented the prosecution with a deportation request last month
but received no response. He planned to make a new request in
light of Thursday's ruling and hoped it would be accepted.
Greste's brother, Andrew, echoed those hopes.
"Now that Peter is essentially an innocent man, he's not
convicted any more, it does allow for some room to move and for
him (Sisi) to step in ... and deport him," he told reporters in
Brisbane.
Fahmy's brother Adel told Reuters in Cairo: "Our lawyer Amal
Clooney has submitted a request for deportation to the public
prosecutor and the presidency which has been endorsed by the
Canadian government and we believe this is the best option."
Despite widespread criticism of the case, Sisi has resisted
intervening directly, citing judicial independence.
Defence lawyers say the retrial could begin within a month.
The judge has the power to release all three on bail at the
first hearing though a verdict could take months. Adel Fahmy
said that made deportation a more attractive route.
(Reporting by Jane Wardell in Sydney and Lin Noueihed and
