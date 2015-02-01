SYDNEY Feb 2 Al Jazeera journalist Peter Greste
is in Cyprus and is "desperate" to return to his native
Australia following his release on Sunday after serving 400 days
in an Egyptian prison, Australia's foreign minister said on
Monday.
"I spoke to Peter Greste shortly after his release and
before he departed Egypt," Julie Bishop told reporters in Sydney
on Monday.
"He was immensely relieved and he was desperate to come home
to Australia and reunite with his family."
Greste, who had been arrested along with two colleagues on
charges that included aiding a terrorist group, flew to Larnaca
from Cairo and was met by Australian consular officials, Bishop
said.
"He will make his way home in his own time," Bishop said.
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Alison Williams)