LONDON, June 23 Britain said on Monday it was
summoning the Egyptian ambassador to protest over what it said
was the "appalling" sentencing of three Al Jazeera journalists
to seven years in jail.
A court in Cairo on Monday found the trio guilty of charges
which included helping a "terrorist organisation" by spreading
lies in a case that has raised questions about Egypt's respect
for media freedoms. Two British journalists were among 11 others
sentenced in absentia to 10 years.
"I am appalled by the guilty verdicts handed down today
against Egyptian and international journalists in Egypt,"
Foreign Secretary William Hague said in a statement.
"I am particularly concerned by unacceptable procedural
shortcomings during the trial process, including that key
prosecution evidence was not made available to the defence team.
Freedom of the press is a cornerstone of a stable and prosperous
society."
Hague said that British ministers and diplomats would urge
the Egyptian Government to review the case "as a matter of
urgency" and that Britain's views would be made known to the
Egyptian ambassador in a meeting on Monday.
