OTTAWA Feb 12 Canada wants the "immediate and
full release" of Mohamed Fahmy, the Al Jazeera journalist and
naturalized Canadian who was jailed in Egypt and released on
bail Thursday, an official said.
While Fahmy's release on bail was welcomed, "the prospect of
Mr. Fahmy standing retrial is unacceptable," Lynne Yelich,
Canadian minister of state for foreign affairs and consular,
said in a statement.
After his release, the court said Thursday the case against
Fahmy and another Al Jazeera journalist was still pending.
Fahmy has been in jail in Egypt for more than 400 days on
charges of aiding a "terrorist organization."
Canadian officials have raised Fahmy's case with Egyptian
officials 19 times over the last two weeks, Yelich said, adding
she would continue to raise the government's concerns about the
case.
